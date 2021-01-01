https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/going-wuhan-city-center-jam-packed-new-years-eve-ny-times-square-london-empty/

These photos from New Year’s Eve tell the story of 2020 and beyond.

Wuhan City Center was JAM PACKED for New Year’s Eve.

Wuhan, China is the birthplace of the China coronavirus.

Once the coronavirus epicenter, thousands pack Wuhan, China and let go of balloons to celebrate the New Year https://t.co/pGCGxRvTOo pic.twitter.com/Uo01IlWMUA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)

London and New York were completely shut down.

New Years Eve. Wuhan China versus Times Square. They won the war without ever firing a shot. pic.twitter.com/ZFoXfglzv3 — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) January 1, 2021

More…

New Years Eve in Wuhan vs Times Square. No Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/zkBv2kYLSa — EngineeredByStuff (@eng_bystuff) January 1, 2021

Wuhan vs. London

The ultimate new years surge as the new coronavirus strain hits hard hit areas. Now a prefect example not following protocols. https://t.co/94DyA8JRpz — Tommy Gilbert (@Toleratedjames) January 1, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

