PUEBLO — Two Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been released from the hospital after being shot during a standoff near Tenderfoot and Farley in Pueblo West.

According to Sheriff Kirk Taylor, deputies responded to Eddie Lovins’ home on Friday morning who had been calling in threats to the state of Tennessee. They were unable to contact Lovins at that time.

Around 3:30 p.m. deputies attempted to make contact with Lovins again and multiple shots were fired towards them.

Sheriff Taylor said Deputy Nicolas Berumen and Sergeant Josh Rude were shot. One was struck on the head and another was struck on their left shoulder. Both have been released from the hospital.

One round of non lethal was fired to “neutralize the suspect.” Lovins was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office is familiar Lovins and said he has a history of mental illness. They believe alcohol was a factor in this situation.

Lovins indicated to deputies that the house is “wired,” and the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad searched the house. No explosives were found.

He is charged with two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder. Additional local charges are expected, and the Sheriff’s Office expects more charges to be filed in Tennessee.