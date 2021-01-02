https://clashdaily.com/2021/01/dems-hoping-to-book-up-trumps-dc-hotel-for-inauguration-are-in-for-a-helluva-surprise/

If Democrats and media types are hoping to book the conveniently-located Trump Tower location for Inauguration Day, they’d better be prepared to pay the price.

If they were looking forward to a chance to fill the place with #resistance Democrats gloating over the outcome of this election, they will have to pay dearly for the privilege.

President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel has hiked up its prices for the nights surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Trump International Hotel is priced at more than $2,000 on January 20 – inauguration day – as well as on the 19th. It’s more than $1,000 for a guest to stay there on January 18 and 21. For most nights in January guests can book a room for around $400. …However, Trump donor Doug Deason told the news site that he was told by the hotel’s manager and food and beverage director that the property was fielding calls from Democrats inquiring about inauguration. ‘The Trump is the nicest hotel in D.C. and most certainly the nicest hotel [within] the secure zone during the inauguration,’ Deason said. The hotel, which is housed in the Old Post Office building on 11th Street N.W. and Pennsylvania Avenue, does boast a prime viewing spot for a traditional inauguration, as it’s located just a block north of the National Mall, where the new president is sworn-in and is along the inauguration day parade route. — DailyMail

Laughing all the way to the bank.

