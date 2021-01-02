https://redstate.com/darth641/2021/01/02/opinion-west-point-soon-to-be-yet-another-casualty-of-the-lefts-long-march-part-i-n303092
About The Author
Related Posts
San Francisco Proves It's In Full Societal Regression by Embracing Pre-Civil Rights Era Methods
December 30, 2020
BREAKING: GOP Electors In Contested States Casting Votes for Trump, Pence, Offering 'Alternate Slate' of Electors
December 14, 2020
Mad Maxine Waters Says Quiet Part out Loud About Why She Won't Work With GOP on COVID Relief Bill (Watch)
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy