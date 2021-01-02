https://parler.com/post/8214e64362ed4dfea94976eac1745195

Fact: 205k more ballots than voters in PA according to their own system

Fact: GA refusing to allow a 2 hour inspection of 500k sketch ballots

Fact: Maricopa Board IGNORED subpoena for machine audit

Fact: All levels of government refuse to investigate. Wonder Why?

ECHO this across ALL platforms to ALL people. We need to wake up America. 🇺🇸🔥✝️📣

Jefferson: “A true patriot will defend his country from its government.”

