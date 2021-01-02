https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reminder-democrats-objected-electoral-certification-last-three-times-republican-won/

Democrats are absolutely freaking out abut the fact that some Republicans are planning to object to the certification of Joe Biden by the Electoral College.

Not only did they spend the last four years freaking out about Trump, they have objected to the certification the last three times a Republican won the presidency.

This is what they do but when Republicans do it, they act like it’s a threat to democracy.

PJ Media reports:

Democrats Have Objected to Electoral Vote Certification For the Last 3 GOP Presidents Democrats are outraged that Republicans are planning on objecting to the certification of electoral votes. It’s “conspiracy and fantasy,” says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “The effort by the sitting President of the United States to overturn the results is patently undemocratic,” the New York Democrat said. “The effort by others to amplify and burnish his ludicrous claims of fraud is equally revolting.” “This is America. We have elections. We have results. We make arguments based on the fact and reason—not conspiracy and fantasy,” he added. There’s only one problem with Chucky’s “argument based on fact and reason.” Democrats have been challenging the electoral vote certification for 2 decades. The last three times a Republican has been elected president — Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004 — Democrats in the House have brought objections to the electoral votes in states the GOP nominee won. In early 2005 specifically, Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., along with Rep. Stephanie Tubbs, D-Ohio, objected to Bush’s 2004 electoral votes in Ohio.

Democrats seem to think no one remembers what happened just four years ago.

When the media inevitably calls this a threat to democracy, remember that House Democrats did this in 2016 to Trump.https://t.co/3Aolc0JYT2 — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) December 30, 2020

It really doesn’t matter what Democrats or anyone in the media says.

Millions of Americans will never accept the outcome of the 2020 election as legitimate.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

