At least one person is dead and one was hurt at a Texas church on Sunday morning, officials said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a statement: “Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time.”

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office told KLTV-TV that there was a shooting at the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available. The identity of a suspect and the motive were not provided.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian told CNN that a suspect was taken into custody.

Several locals told KTLV that they saw multiple Smith County Sheriff’s Office patrol units at the church. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene as well; Firefighters from the Winona Volunteer Fire Department were also seen near the area.

Christian told The Associated Press that two people were found shot.

He said there were no services going on when the shooting took place. Deputies were called to the church about a shooting after 9 a.m. local time, he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any kind of hate motivation or anything,” Christian said.

Winona is located east of Dallas and northeast of Tyler, Texas.

