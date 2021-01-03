https://www.theblaze.com/news/lauren-boebert-gun-debate-capitol

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is making quite the impression with her new colleagues on Capitol Hill, and she wasn’t sworn in until Sunday. Boebert, a gun rights advocate, pushed for bringing her own firearm to work with her in Washington, D.C. It appears that she may have won her first battle in the nation’s capital.

After she won her election in November, Boebert has discussed bringing her gun to the Capitol building. Boebert and any other member of congress can carry a firearm into their office thanks to a 1967 regulation that makes lawmakers exempt from the ban on firearms inside the Capitol building.

The rule states that no federal or District of Columbia laws restricting firearms “shall prohibit any Member of Congress from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.” However, the politicians are prohibited from carrying weapons into the House chamber and other nearby areas.

Boebert’s desire to utilize her Second Amendment right has triggered some Democrats. A letter was signed by 21 Democrats, who were led by Reps. Jared Huffman, Robin Kelly, and Jackie Speier. The Dec. 15 letter addressed to House Leadership requested a “change in House Rules for the 117th Congress to ensure that Members of Congress are held to the same firearm safety rules as the public while they are on Capitol grounds.”

“Ultimately, the current regulations create needless risk for Members of Congress, their staff, members of the Capitol Police, and visitors to the Capitol grounds,” the Democrats wrote.

Boebert, 34, responded with her own letter, which was signed by “83 members and member-elects of Congress in an effort to block a gun grab recently proposed by House Democrats.”

“I refuse to give up my Second Amendment rights,” Boebert wrote. “I’m a 5-foot tall, 100-pound mom with four children and will be walking to work and serving in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing House Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

The rules for the 117th Congress were unveiled on Friday by Rules Committee Chairman James P. McGovern (D-Mass.) and newly re-elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who on Sunday afternoon narrowly edged Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) – 216 votes to 209.

The new rules for the 117th Congress did not appear to include the Democrats’ proposed ban on lawmakers carrying firearms inside the U.S. Capitol building — giving the House freshman Rep. Boebert a win on her first day on the job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

