https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/inflatable-costume-worn-california-hospital-christmas-day-could-be?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A California hospital is dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among its staff that officials suspected is linked to an inflatable costume worn on Christmas Day to cheer up patients.

From Dec. 27 to Friday, at least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus, according to a statement Saturday from the Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center. All sick staffers are self isolating.

The hospital is investigating whether the rapid spread could be attributed to the fan in an “air-powered costume” that was briefly worn by a staff member in the Emergency Department on Christmas. The concern is that the fan may have spread droplets around the facility.

“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” read the hospital’s statement. Costumes of the sort will no longer be permitted in the hospital.

The San Jose Medical Center will reportedly staff up with additional personnel as dozens of its regular staffers isolate while ill.

