Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root

I am the only nationally syndicated conservative talk radio host in America who spent his prior career as a professional gambler and “the King of Vegas Sports Gambling” (as the media dubbed me). But don’t take my word for it. Next time you’re in Vegas, look for my 180-pound granite star on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

So, no other conservative media personality has friends like I do. In addition to many of the top GOP politicians and the president of the United States, my list of buddies includes some “only in Vegas” characters such as “Richie.” Richie is a professional gambler and a convicted horse-race fixer.

Back in the day, Richie may have been the greatest and most prolific horse-race fixer in history. He fixed over 1,000 horse races in 11 years at every racetrack in California, bribing over 100 jockeys. Eventually, he was convicted and served time in prison.

That was 25 years ago. Today, Richie is one of the good guys and a respected member of his community, as well as a noted philanthropist. But Richie still has his street smarts — something no one in Washington, D.C., has. For over 50 years, he witnessed the smartest and sharpest scammers and cheaters in the gambling world. No one can spot a scam like Richie. My buddy has a Ph.D. in the Art of the Steal.

Richie watched and studied the 2020 presidential election. He calls it “the greatest scam and steal in world history.” He says anyone who denies this election was stolen is a criminal who was in on the scam; a bribed politician or bureaucrat who benefits from the scam; or a complete naive moron.

What does the world’s greatest horse-race fixer believe happened on election night? Richie says it’s clear that President Donald Trump won in a landslide in key battleground states, so big that Democrats had to move quickly to plan B and bring in reinforcements — vans, U.S. Postal Service trucks, even planes filled with fake ballots, in the wee hours of the morning, with no GOP witnesses watching.

The millions of fake ballots reportedly cast for Joe Biden weren’t enough. Democratic scammers had to call a timeout and obviously brought in millions of additional fake ballots to erase Trump’s massive lead.

In a coordinated conspiracy so easy to see — Richie calls it “amateur hour” — five states clearly agreed at the same time to pause or stop counting votes, thereby buying themselves time to have millions of additional fake ballots filled out, trucked in or, in some cases, flown into nearby airports.

In the case of Georgia, there are accusations of scammers faking that a pipe burst and caused a flood, during which they rolled out suitcases filled with ballots, all of which was caught on video.

Any idiot who isn’t blind can see what happened, says Richie. It was as if a brazen gang of 50 carrying AK-47s and not wearing face coverings robbed five banks at the exact same time, showed their IDs on the way out the door and then got a blind eye turned by every FBI agent and every judge. Maybe people are in denial. Maybe the D.C. swamp got to them. Maybe they’re in on the scam. A lot of respectable people in power must be getting filthy rich on this scam, says Richie.

Some telltale signs of the scam: reports that GOP witnesses had to be removed from the room; that these ballots had only one name filled out (Biden) because scammers were rushing and didn’t have time to fill out down-ballot races; and that many of the ballots looked pristine because they were clearly never mailed but rather rushed from printing presses to counting rooms.

Street-smart Richie says this case is such a slam dunk that any judge who throws it out is dirty and any prosecutor who can’t convict these scammers should lose his or her license to practice law.

Richie compares this case to Scott Peterson’s 2004 murder trial. Peterson got the death penalty based only on circumstantial evidence. This 2020 election scam was so obvious it makes Scott Peterson look innocent by comparison.

Yet here we sit, with a conspiracy so deep that political leaders, mainstream media, social media, judges, prosecutors, the U.S. justice system and virtually every person in power in D.C. act as if nothing happened. And they do it so casually, so matter-of-factly, that Richie says it’s easy to conclude they’re all in on the scam.

Jan. 20 will determine whether we are still a nation of laws or a corrupt, third-world banana republic where horse-race fixers tell the truth and politicians are the real scam artists.

Wayne Allyn Root is the author of the new No. 1 national bestselling book “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur, and host of the daily nationally syndicated show “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. To find out more about Wayne Allyn Root and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

