New York City law enforcement investigators have given the all clear following reports Monday morning of a Tesla containing propane tanks near a Queens shopping center that caused an evacuation of the area.

Law enforcement officers in New York ordered the evacuation of the Queens Place Mall after authorities received a call about the suspicious vehicle at the opening of business on Monday.

There was, for a time, a significant presence of emergency personnel and vehicles surrounding the 56th Avenue shopping center, before investigators gave the all clear late Monday morning.

The suspicious package, located inside a black Tesla with stolen Nevada license plates, was deemed a “hoax device” by the NYPD. Authorities continue to search for the driver.

