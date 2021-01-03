https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-says-england-will-have-another?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown in England on Monday as it contends with a more transmissible variety of the coronavirus.

“With most of the country already under extreme measures it’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out,” Johnson said.

“In England we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to contain this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home. You may only leave home for limited reasons permitted in law such as to shop for essentials, to work if you absolutely cannot work from home, to exercise, to seek medical assistance such as getting a COVID test or to escape domestic abuse,” he said.

