Left-wing pop star Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to back Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the upcoming Georgia senate runoff elections, saying in an all-caps screed “JOE & DEMS WILL DO RIGHT BY U. VOTE WARNOCK, & OSSOFF. PLS TRUST ME, & DEMS.”

“COVID-19 meant these schools took free lunch 2 students. What teachers saw surprised them,” wrote Cher, before clicking the CAPS lock button on her keyboard. “USA 2DAY. WITHOUT DEMOCRATS IN CHARGE LIFE WILL DETERIORATE,” the singer continued. “[America]’NS DESERVE EVERYTHING. JOE & DEMS WILL DO RIGHT BY U. VOTE WARNOCK, & OSSOFF. PLS TRUST ME, & DEMS.”

In her tweet, Cher shared an article from USA Today about teachers who saw “poverty up close” when they brought free lunches to kids at an elementary school during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Cher is constantly engaging in fear mongering. In October, the 74-year-old proclaimed that if President Donald Trump is reelected, it would mean the end of freedom in America, and that we “will have nothing” other than “what Putin’s idea of heaven is.”

Cher has also taken to Twitter to accuse President Trump of “mass murder,” and floated death as a punishment.

“THERE’S A BLAME 4 KILLING SOMEONE…ITS CALLED ‘MURDER’. IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON YOU ARE A MASS MURDERER. THERE ARE MANY PUNISHMENTS FOR DIFFERENT DEGREES OF MURDER, BUT WHEN SOMEONE ‘KNOWINGLY’ MURDERS PEOPLE… THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. Trump’s a mass murderer… hhmm,” tweeted the Cry Like A Baby singer.

Accusing the president of murder appeared to actually become somewhat of a habit for the singer.

“trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps [locked] In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them, HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES,” tweeted Cher over the summer.

Cher has also appeared to fantasize about the death of President Trump, stating that she hopes the ground “opens” while the president is at Gettysburg, and that “we never see him again.”

“IF 4 TIME DRAFT DODGER HAS THE MENDACITY 2 STEP A TOE ON GETTYSBURG, NATIONAL CEMETERY, TRYS 2 MAKE SPEACH, COMPARES HIMSELF 2 LINCOLN, HOPE GROUND OPENS, & WE NEVER SEE HIS UGLY FACE AGAIN,” wrote Cher. “trump says ‘I’M WAR TIME PRESIDENT’. HARRIET COULD KICK HIS ASS & LED BLK SOLDIERS IN UNION ARMY.”

Last year, the Biden backing crooner bizarrely blamed Iowa Caucus disaster — which involved a series of mishaps that left Iowa’s Democrat Party in a state of chaos — on President Trump and “his flying monkeys.”

“I BELIEVE IT WAS trump AND HIS FLYING MONKEYS WHO DESTROYED’IOWA,’” tweeted Cher before issuing a stark warning: “NOT KIDDING. TRUMP IS ABOUT TO SHOW U ‘EVIL’ WE NEVER KNEW EXISTED.”

