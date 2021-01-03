https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/cnns-tapper-calls-out-jon-ossoff-claiming-kelly-loeffler-campaigned?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

CNN host Jake Tapper grilled Democratic senate candidate Jon Ossoff for claiming that his Republican opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, campaigned with a Klansman ahead of Georgia’s runoff election, according to The Washington Times.

While campaigning for her reelection, Loeffler took a photo with Chester Doles, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan. Loeffler’s campaign spokesperson later said that she “had no idea who that was, and if she had, she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn, in the most vociferous terms, everything he stands for.”

CNN fact-checkers concluded that Ossoff’s claim that she campaigned with Doles was “false,” according to The Washington Times.

“Isn’t it important for candidates to tell the truth?” Tapper asked Ossoff.

“It is, and it’s even more distressing that this isn’t an isolated incident,” Ossoff replied, going on to make additional claims that Loeffler was “campaigning beside radical white supremacists.”

