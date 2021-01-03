https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532440-coalition-of-7-conservative-house-republicans-says-they-wont-challenge

Seven conservative House Republicans said Sunday they would not join some 100 GOP colleagues in challenging the results of the presidential election this week.

“But only the states have the authority to appoint electors, in accordance with state law,” a letter led by Rep. Thomas MassieThomas Harold MassieHillicon Valley: Texas, other states bring antitrust lawsuit against Google | Krebs emphasizes security of the election as senators butt heads | Twitter cracks down on coronavirus vaccine misinformation Massie, Gabbard team up on bill to repeal the Patriot Act House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Ky.) says. “Congress has only a narrow role in the presidential election process. Its job is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent.”

In addition to Massie, the letter is signed by Reps. Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockFive Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana House passes sweeping reform bill to decriminalize marijuana GOP lawmaker defends Newsom for breaking ‘idiotic’ COVID-19 rules MORE (R-Calif.), Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyHouse GOP lawmaker: Trump would be ‘100% correct’ to veto relief bill Republicans press FBI for briefing on efforts by Chinese government operatives to gain influence with lawmakers House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Texas), Ken Buck Kenneth (Ken) Robert BuckGrowing number of lawmakers decline early access to COVID-19 vaccine Ocasio-Cortez, other lawmakers criticize lack of time to review mammoth bill GOP congressman says he’s more worried about COVID-19 vaccine than disease itself MORE (R-Colo.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Mike Gallagher Michael (Mike) John GallagherLawmakers ask whether massive hack amounted to act of war House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Graham says Stacey Abrams ‘conned’ Georgia GOP into helping Biden win MORE (R-Wis.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

The letter opens by giving credence to President Trump Donald TrumpAppeals court dismisses Gohmert’s election suit against Pence Kentucky governor calls vandalism to McConnell’s home ‘unacceptable’ Pence ‘welcomes’ efforts of lawmakers to ‘raise objections’ to Electoral College results MORE’s frequent, unsubstantiated claims about widespread election fraud.

“The elections held in at least six battleground states raise profound questions, and it is a legal, constitutional, and moral imperative that they be answered,” it says.

But it goes on to note that no states have submitted competing slates of electors, including those with GOP-controlled legislatures.

“Unless that happens between now and January 6, 2021, Congress will have no authority to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election,” the letter states.

“Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals,” the letter concludes. “We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”

“Our job on January 6th is to determine whether these are the electors the states sent us, not whether these are the electors the states should have sent us.” Please see my statement with @RepMcClintock @RepChipRoy @RepKenBuck @RepArmstrongND @RepGallagher @RepNancyMace pic.twitter.com/lqfEcIx7pj — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 3, 2021

A majority of the House Republican caucus is expected to join a challenge to Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAppeals court dismisses Gohmert’s election suit against Pence Romney: Plan to challenge election ‘egregious ploy’ that ‘dangerously threatens’ country Pence ‘welcomes’ efforts of lawmakers to ‘raise objections’ to Electoral College results MORE’s Electoral College win on Wednesday. In the Senate, meanwhile, at least 12 Republicans have said they will object to the certification. The effort will almost certainly not prevent Biden from taking office, as an objection would have to pass the Democratic House and enough Senate Republicans for a majority have said they will not join the effort.

Of the letter’s signers, Buck and McClintock were the only ones to sign onto an earlier brief in support of a challenge to state electoral results brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), which the Supreme Court rejected. Mace, who defeated then-Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamOutgoing Rep. Cunningham opens beer on House floor in goodbye toast to bipartisanship The Joe Biden model is a winner for all Democrats Obama: You lose people with ‘snappy’ slogans like ‘defund the police’ MORE (D-S.C.) in November, was not a member of Congress at the time.

