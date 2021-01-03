https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-shows-to-vote-pelosi-less-than-week-after-positive-covid-test-reports

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) showed up to a vote in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to make Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Speaker of the House of Representatives for the new Congress, which comes less than a week after Moore entered quarantine for a positive coronavirus test.

“I tested positive for COVID-19. I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well. And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth,” Moore wrote on Twitter six days ago. “I encourage every person to continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing.”

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has detailed two acceptable quarantine periods, although it noted that the previously established 14-day quarantine is the best way to reduce the risk of virus spread,” Fox News reported. “Officials said quarantine can now end after 10 days without a COVID-19 test if the person reports no symptoms, or after seven days with a negative test result if the person reports no symptoms.”

Moore claimed in a statement on Sunday that her quarantine was “over” and that she had been “medically cleared to travel and work.”

Olivia Beavers, a reporter for The Hill, said that Moore told her that she has not received a negative coronavirus test result since announcing that she was infected last week.

Fox News reported that several lawmakers were expected to use a special enclosed area to vote while they continued to fulfill their quarantine requirement after receiving a negative coronavirus test.

“Upon the direction of the Office of Attending Physician and the House Sergeant at Arms, a secure enclosure has been erected in Gallery 4 of the House Chamber to allow Members who are in quarantine status to fulfill their Constitutional duties,” Dr. Brian Monahan, Attending Physician, United States Congress, said in a statement. “Under federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), essential workers, in order to ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, are permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19 provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community.”

“The highest possible safeguards have been implemented including separate, enhanced ventilation in this space and separate holding facilities for any Members utilizing Gallery 4,” the statement added. “This step will only be necessary until proxy voting resumes as an option for impacted Members.”

Politico reporter Heather Caygle noted that Moore did not use the special enclosure to vote, tweeting: “Moore is not one of three lawmakers using special plexiglass enclosure to vote. But her attendance has outraged Republicans, who question length of her quarantine and whether it’s truly safe for her to be there.”

