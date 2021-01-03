https://bigleaguepolitics.com/dr-kelli-ward-owns-meghan-mccain-in-twitter-exchange-about-arizona-turning-blue/

Today’s fake news spin du jour is that President Donald Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a secretly recorded conversation that he wanted him to steal the election.

The Washington Post released deceptively-edited audio of Trump telling Raffensperger to “find” fraudulent votes during a lawful audit and overturn the fraud that took place in the Georgia.

Later in the day, the Washington Post released the full audio, but the fake news media had already deceived many misled followers into believing their latest Big Lie:

Trump should be questioned by Georgia law enforcement when he lands — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 4, 2021

There should be a deafening chorus of calls from Capitol Hill right now demanding Trump’s immediate expulsion from office. — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) January 4, 2021

Trumps phone call was treasonous and attempted blackmail. Let’s see if we can get 1,000 RT’s of #ImpeachIndictImprison and….go! — Sandy (@SandySue1958) January 4, 2021

When the full audio was released, it painted a much different picture than the official narrative initially portrayed.

The Panda Tribune posted different portions of audio and analyzed them in a series of tweets:

Trump Team: provides federal/state data & voter information to show there were tens of thousands of illegal votes Raffensperger: says Team Trump is incorrect but refuses to provide the reasons or underlying data as to why Team Trump is incorrect — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) January 3, 2021

Trump Team asks GA’s office to can go over the data together to see why their illegal vote analyses are different GA Sec. of State’s office says they’re not sure if they can share the data President Trump responds (rhetorically): “…but you can have a phony election?”🤣😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZECRaF44nj — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) January 3, 2021

Important Context (about “needing 11,780 votes”) Trump: explains that he’s not giving Dominion a “pass,” but that (for the purposes of this discussion) he doesn’t need to get into that because they only need 11,780 votes & have already provided evidence of WAY more than that pic.twitter.com/JtJzphNdBe — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) January 3, 2021

– It sounds like President Trump DID catch Sec. of State’s lawyer lying – Pres. Trump indicates that he (& his team) have damning evidence (that is not yet – but will soon be – public) -Ballot Shredding — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) January 3, 2021

Pres Trump then asks Reffensperger’s lawyer about ballots being shredded Raffensperger Lawyer: “the only investigation was into an issue in Cobb County, but they were doing normal office shredding / getting rid of old stuff from past elections” Trump replies appropriately😅⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zB3FU0U0sZ — The Panda Tribune (@PandaTribune) January 4, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on how Raffensperger has emerged as one of the worst traitors during the vote steal, working tirelessly to obfuscate the truth and obstruct an investigation in the weeks following the crooked election:

President Donald Trump issued a tweet on Thursday morning in which he demanded that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ensure electoral integrity and police the dubious vote… This comes at a time when the Republican Party establishment is desperate to circle the wagons around Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are facing off against Democrat challengers in a run-off election next month. Patriotic attorney L. Lin Wood is under attack from GOP elites for telling Georgia Republicans to play hard ball with their leaders and refuse to help Republican victory in the state’s next election until they take concrete measures to overturn the steal… There has been a coordinated effort from the top to stop the pressure campaign against the feckless Georgia GOP. Big League Politics reported on the whining rant of a Georgia electoral official earlier this week who begged President Trump to back off and allow the crooked vote to be approved without investigation… President Trump’s push for electoral integrity is gaining momentum, and the Republican Party is killing itself by trying to put the breaks on transparency.

If it wasn’t obvious enough that Raffensperger was enforcing the vote steal, his alleged leak of a private conversation with President Trump should make that abundantly clear.

Raffensperger has quite the incentive to continue lying and covering up, because if the truth were widely known and accepted, he would likely be facing treason charges in a clear open-and-shut case.

