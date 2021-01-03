https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/facebook-removes-1-7-million-member-group-joe-biden-not-president-without-warning-anti-trump-not-president-page-still-4-years/

Facebook removed the 1.7 million member “Joe Biden Is Not My President” group this weekend without warning.

This is what continues to happen to conservatives after Republican lawmakers refused to take action to preserve freedom of speech in America.

Via The Scoop:

The far-left radicals that run Facebook just deleted the 1.7 million member group ‘Joe Biden IS NOT MY PRESIDENT!‘. The group’s admins say they were given no warning and no explanation as to why the group, which was created on December 15th, 2020 was deleted. TRENDING: Report: Biden’s Inaugural Parade Viewing Stands Taken Down – Parade in Doubt – They’re Afraid it Will Turn into a Massive MAGA Rally The Scoop reported 3 days ago that the group had set the record for the shortest amount of time to reach 1 million members.

CENSORSHIP: Facebook Deletes 1.7 Million Member Group ‘Joe Biden Is Not My President!’ With NO WARNING Or Explanation @TheScoop_US https://t.co/6yIMw4BVrx — The Scoop (@TheScoop_US) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the “Not My President” anti-Trump Facebook group is still posting their nasty attacks on President Trump after 4 years.

The facebook group posted their first video before the Trump Inauguration four years ago.

That page has 750,000 members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

