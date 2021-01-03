https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532452-five-centrist-democrats-oppose-pelosi-for-speaker-in-tight-vote

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiChip Roy challenges seating of House members from six presidential battleground states Cori Bush shares picture of expanded ‘Squad’ Five centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote MORE (D-Calif.) lost five Democratic defectors in her razor-thin margin for winning reelection to what is likely to be her final term as Speaker on Sunday in a vote that fell under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and a historically thin House majority.

Pelosi managed to win over some of the 15 Democrats who previously declined to back her for Speaker in 2019 to muscle her way to another two years leading House Democrats.

But a handful of centrists who represent competitive districts who also opposed Pelosi for Speaker in 2019 did so again on Sunday at the start of the new session of Congress.

Pelosi won 216 votes to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyCori Bush shares picture of expanded ‘Squad’ McCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results Five centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote MORE‘s (R-Calif.) 209. Not a single Republican defected from McCarthy, compared to six in 2019. Other defectors from two years ago did not win reelection.

Lawmakers can nominate anyone to be Speaker as a symbolic gesture — even people who are not members of the House.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) cast his Speaker vote for Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy Duckworth7 surprise moments from a tumultuous year in politics Biden selects Susan Rice to lead Domestic Policy Council, McDonough for Veterans Affairs Overnight Defense: Trump orders troop drawdown in Afghanistan and Iraq | Key Republicans call Trump plan a ‘mistake’ MORE (D-Ill.), a former House member turned senator who was considered a potential running mate for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE last year. Golden voted two years ago for Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosAOC v. Pelosi: Round 12? Maloney to lead Democrats’ campaign arm Democratic Women’s Caucus members split endorsements for House campaign chief MORE (D-Ill.), who was the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee at the time.

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), meanwhile, voted for House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesFive centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (D-N.Y.), who is considered a rising star in the caucus ranks. Lamb previously cast his vote for Speaker in 2019 for former Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyGovernment spending bill to include bipartisan energy provisions Kennedy gives farewell speech from House months after losing primary Conor Lamb defeats Trump-backed challenger for reelection in Pennsylvania MORE (D-Mass.), who was unsuccessful in his primary challenge last year against Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyFive centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote David Sirota: Democrats gave away leverage in forcing vote on ,000 checks Sanders to slow down NDAA veto override in bid to get vote on K checks proposal MORE (D-Mass.).

Three additional Democrats voted “present”: Reps. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillJudge whose son was killed by gunman: ‘Federal judiciary is under attack’ Democratic Women’s Caucus members split endorsements for House campaign chief Overnight Defense: Armed Services chairman unsold on slashing defense budget | Democratic Senate report details ‘damage, chaos’ of Trump foreign policy | Administration approves .8B Taiwan arms sales MORE (N.J.), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinCOVID-19 could complicate Pelosi’s path to Speaker next year House Democrats push Biden’s Pentagon pick on civilian control of military Biden’s Pentagon pick puts Democrats in a bind MORE (Mich.) and Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerFive centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (Va.). Slotkin similarly voted “present” in 2019, while Spanberger and Sherrill had voted for Bustos.

Slotkin said ahead of the vote that she gave Pelosi a heads up and argued that Democrats should be making room for new leaders from the Midwest.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about the need for more Midwestern leaders, people who represent areas like where I’m from. And also I think it’s important to be training a next generation of leaders, right? As just a healthy habit of building the bench. So I was upfront with her. We had a one-on-one conversation right after the election, just as we did back in 2018. And I’m going to vote to live up to that commitment to my district,” Slotkin told reporters.

Spanberger similarly called for new leadership from Pelosi, who has led House Democrats in both the majority and minority since 2003.

“Last Congress, I kept my promise to vote for new leadership upon my swearing-in – and in this Congress, I remain consistent in my commitment to ushering in new leadership. Accordingly, I did not vote for Speaker Pelosi,” Spanberger said in a statement.

Pelosi won over some Democrats who opposed her for Speaker in 2019, including Reps. Jim Cooper Jim CooperCOVID is wildcard as Pelosi faces tricky Speaker vote Sunday Space Force expected to live on past Trump era Spokesperson says Tennessee Democrat made ‘poor analogy’ in saying South Carolina voters have extra chromosome MORE (Tenn.), Jason CrowJason CrowGiffords launches national Gun Owners for Safety group to combat the NRA House approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall Lawmakers grill Pentagon over Trump’s Germany drawdown MORE (Colo.), Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindOn the Trail: Five House results illustrate a politically divided America Democratic Rep. Ron Kind fends off challenge in Wisconsin Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade MORE (Wis.), Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceRice selected over Ocasio-Cortez for spot on Energy & Commerce panel Hillicon Valley: Simulated cyberattack success | New bill for election security funding | Amazon could be liable for defective products Lawmakers introduce bill to help election officials address cyber vulnerabilities MORE (N.Y.), and Kurt Schrader Walter (Kurt) Kurt SchraderCOVID is wildcard as Pelosi faces tricky Speaker vote Sunday Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments House passes bill boosting stimulus checks to ,000 in bipartisan vote MORE (Ore.).

Since then, Pelosi tapped Crow to serve as an impeachment manager to argue House Democrats’ case before the Senate last year. Rice also recently won a coveted seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Cooper has declined to support Pelosi in every Speaker election since 2011 and twice voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell Colin Luther PowellCOVID-19 could complicate Pelosi’s path to Speaker next year Overnight Defense: Biden defends picking retired general for Pentagon head | House passes weeklong stopgap spending bill | Senate rejects effort to block Trump’s UAE arms sale Colin Powell praises Biden’s pick for Pentagon chief: ‘Superb choice’ MORE. In 2019, Cooper voted “present.”

Democrats currently have a 222-211 majority over Republicans, with two seats not yet filled.

Two Republicans missed the Speaker election on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19: Reps.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.) and David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Barr splits with Trump on election; pardon controversy California was key factor in House GOP’s 2020 success Valadao unseats Cox in election rematch MORE (Calif.).

But the Capitol physician approved the installation of a Plexiglass enclosure in the visitors’ gallery overlooking the House chamber to accommodate members who were subject to quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

Rep. Gwen Moore Gwen Sophia MooreCOVID is wildcard as Pelosi faces tricky Speaker vote Sunday Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID-19 Democrats accuse Kushner of ‘casual racism’ over comments about Black Americans MORE (D-Wis.), who announced six days ago that she had tested positive for COVID-19, also said Sunday that she had received clearance from the Capitol physician to vote on the floor. But Moore acknowledged to a reporter that she had not received a negative test.

