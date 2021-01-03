A full audio recording of President Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was released on Sunday, indicating the president’s continued push to fight election results.

Trump expressed concerns over election integrity in the call to Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, a general counsel in the secretary of state’s office.

In a recording of the call, which the Washington Post obtained, Trump urged Raffensperger to search out around 11,000 votes the president believes is owed to him in order to overturn the state in his favor.

Raffensperger pushed back on Trump’s claims, telling him he was citing incorrect data. Raffensperger and Germany said the election was carried out efficiently, and the results were accurate.

Trump has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and has said he will continue to seek out legal methods to ensure his victory.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to the White House for comment.