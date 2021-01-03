https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-gop-sen-loeffler-object-congress-2020-electoral-college?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Georgia GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Monday she will object to Congress’ 2020 Electoral College certification process.

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election system and its outcomes,” said Loeffler, who’s in a tight runoff race Tuesday to keep her Senate seat and preserve Republicans’ control of the chamber. “But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted – and I share their concerns.”

Congress is set to on Wednesday certify the results, which would declare Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed. That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process,” Loeffler also said.

Loeffler also said that she has already introduced legislation to establish a commission to investigate election irregularities and recommend election integrity measures.

On Sunday, GOP Sen. David Perdue, in the other Senate runoff race Tuesday in Georgia, said he’d join fellow congressional Republicans planning to object to the presidential electoral certification Wednesday.

“There are huge irregularities in Georgia. They need to be investigated, and they need to be corrected, in my opinion,” he said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

About 100 House Republicans have said they will take part in that effort. And at least 11 Senate Republicans, led by Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, have said they will contest the election results.

Cruz said he also will call for an independent commission of the 2020 election irregularities. Loeffler said her effort will be separate from Cruz’s.

