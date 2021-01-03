https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/healthcare-workers-opting-their-immune-system-instead-covid-19-vaccination?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The start of COVID-19 vaccine distribution gives front-line health care workers early access to the drug, but a substantial number are choosing to not get vaccinated.

Several U.S. states have reported lower-than-anticipated vaccination rates among such workers, including one from the Ohio governor and California and Texas hospitals, according to the New York Post.

In addition, a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 29 percent of health care workers feel hesitant about receiving the vaccine.

Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine says roughly 60% of the front-liners in his state have so far opted out of getting the shot, saying that he won’t make it mandatory but would like higher compliance.

In California, Riverside County reports 50% of such workers did not want the vaccine, forcing hospital officials to develop a distribution plan for the extra doses. And up to 40% of Los Angeles health care workers reportedly were offered the vaccine but did not receive it.

A Houston Memorial Medical Center doctor told NPR that half of the nurses on his team would not get the vaccine due to politically motivated reasons.

With the vaccine developed in under one year, skepticism continues, especially among 30 to 49 year olds, Republicans, black adults and rural residents, according to the Kaiser survey.

