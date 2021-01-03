https://www.oann.com/house-chaplain-gives-farewell-prayer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-chaplain-gives-farewell-prayer

FILE – In this June 13, 2016, file photo Rev. Patrick Conroy, chaplain of the House of Representatives, delivered an interfaith message on the steps of the Capitol in Washington for the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Orlando. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

House Chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy delivered his final opening prayer for the final session of the 116th Congress Sunday. The reverend acknowledged the difficulties of 2020, touching on the struggles, sorrows and challenges faced.

Chaplain Conroy expressed gratitude for the heroism of citizens in healthcare and asked for forgiveness where the efforts of Congress fell short.

“There have been many struggles, many sorrows and challenges still as coronavirus threatens so many in our nation, in our world,” Rev. Conroy stated. “And yet we are still here and able to give you thanks that there are rays of hope.”

Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben was appointed to be Conroy’s replacement starting Thursday. She will be the first female chaplain.

