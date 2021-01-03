https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/elites-leveraging-covid-reset-world/

Looking back at 2020, it’s undeniable that this has been one of the strangest years in American history – from January’s sham presidential impeachment, to the coronavirus pandemic and economy-destroying national lockdown, to widespread hysterical demands to “defund the police” while Marxist mobs burned and looted American cities, to Big Tech scandalously suppressing journalism it doesn’t like, to Big Media openly siding with the senile and corrupt Joe Biden while portraying President Donald Trump as a mentally ill, racist would-be dictator, to November’s breathtakingly rigged election – likely the most crooked and corrupt in our history.

In between these wall-to-wall crises, blue-state mayors and governors still found time to close churches while keeping strip clubs open, destroy as many small businesses as possible while encouraging rioting, and threaten law-abiding citizens with arrest and imprisonment for having too many people in their home for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The widespread anxiety, confusion, distrust, and most of all, anger and fear resulting from these events all but guarantees ongoing division and violence throughout America, if not outright civil war. It’s been well over a century since American national politics was this ugly and explosive.

Yet what is happening in our nation today cannot truly be understood by looking at it through a political lens.

It’s often said “politics is downstream from culture” – that is, a society’s political life reflects its citizens’ deeply held cultural values. But culture in turn is downstream from religion, which represents the “unseen realm” of ultimate issues like good and evil, sin and redemption, the origin, meaning and purpose of life, and where we spend eternity. This all-important moral-spiritual dimension in which human beings uniquely dwell is the only frame of reference by which one can really comprehend what is happening in America right now.

For the great war in which Americans are engaged is not left versus right, Democrat versus Republican, or Trump supporters versus Biden supporters. Rather, it is one of good versus evil. And as usual, it features a great evil masquerading as noble and good, while accusing what is good and decent of being immoral and reprobate. It’s a classic case of projection – evil pretending to be good while condemning good as evil.

Which brings us to the “Great Reset.”

What we cryptically call “the left” is, of course, always trying to “reset,” “reform” or “transform” the world, as it is a fundamentally revolutionary worldview. Barack Obama, just prior to being elected president in 2008, famously said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Today, Joe Biden likewise insists he wants to “transform” America. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, breathlessly anticipating the upcoming Georgia runoff races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, announced with a flourish: “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America!”

What are they all talking about? In a world of very deeply flawed human beings, America has already been blessed with the most enlightened, noble, moral, compassionate and liberty-preserving political and economic system in world history.

Superficially, those on the hard left claim they want a socialist utopia (though most avoid the word “socialist”) where justice and equality prevail. But that’s not the prize they truly seek. Let’s take a closer look.

‘Build back better’

In the case of the “Great Reset,” global elites, including right here in America, are intent on leveraging the coronavirus pandemic into a completely new world system.

The first and most pivotal phase of the Great Reset plan under cover of COVID is, of course, winning the 2020 presidential election through a dizzyingly multifaceted attack on the integrity of the U.S. election system itself, on top of a unified campaign by Big Media and Big Tech to elect Joe Biden at all costs.

Whereas Trump, as president, has represented “America First” and all the traditional moral and constitutional underpinnings of genuine American greatness, Biden is fully on board with the “Great Reset.”

In fact, Biden’s campaign chose as its official campaign slogan the seemingly innocuous phrase, “Build Back Better.”

“Build Back Better” is literally the slogan of the “Great Reset,” coined by its originator and main advocate, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.

Under cover of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwab insists the entire world must “act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies,” meaning, as he explains, “we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.” In other words, socialism.

Indeed, right now, the elite class in America and around the world is planning – in fact, openly bragging about – the “Great Reset,” whereby they intend to leverage the COVID era’s widespread public fears and government’s rampant emergency powers to “reset” the world’s economic, social and governmental systems to institute a “more just” global socialist utopia – run by them.

Schwab, patriarch of the “Great Reset,” explains: “The level of cooperation and ambition this implies is unprecedented. But it is not some impossible dream. In fact, one silver lining of the pandemic is that it has shown how quickly we can make radical changes to our lifestyles. Almost instantly, the crisis forced businesses and individuals to abandon practices long claimed to be essential, from frequent air travel to working in an office.”

“Every country,” insists Schwab, “from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.”

Prince Charles is a key advocate for the Great Reset, as is International Monetary Fund chief economist Gina Gopinath, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, as well as heads of many major corporations, including Microsoft.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is all in, recently exclaiming: “The notion of a reset is more important than ever before. I personally believe … we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time.”

In fact, during a World Economic Forum panel discussion in mid-November, Kerry – who figures to be a special presidential envoy for Biden on climate issues – publicly affirmed not only that the Biden administration will support the Great Reset, but that it “will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is remarkably frank about the subterfuge under which the global Reset elites are operating: “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine our economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

Many might ask, what’s wrong with combatting poverty and inequality?

What many Democrat Party voters – especially younger millennials – naively fail to comprehend is twofold: First, not only doesn’t socialism cure poverty – in fact, it creates it – but socialism also necessitates turning a society into a totalitarian dictatorship; after all, radical wealth redistribution only occurs when the brute power of government compels it.

But even more fundamentally, the world’s elites do not really want equality for everybody. Historically, from Stalin to Mao to Chavez, Marxist/socialist leaders have never been truly interested in everyone being equal. That’s just happy-talk to seduce the masses. They want, first and foremost, power, they want wealth and privilege for themselves, they want glory, they want revenge on their enemies, and they want worship.

In a word, they want to be gods.

Which brings us to the nuclear core of the issue: The original temptation in the Garden of Eden was, “Ye shall be as gods.” (Genesis 3:5)

But when humans try to become gods, they turn into devils. Indeed, from abortion up to the moment of birth to the celebration of transgenderism to mandatory gun confiscation to the outright suppression of free speech, today’s Democratic Party increasingly is promoting policies and agendas that are either insane or evil – or both.

Evangelist Franklin Graham recently urged Georgia voters to reject what he called the “demonic” agenda of the Democratic Party in the two January elections to determine the majority in the U.S. Senate.

“I hope the church and all Georgians will see through this demonic-driven abortion agenda,” he said. “This is not just a political issue, it is a moral and biblical issue. We need leadership in our nation that sees the wisdom in defending life.”

Graham, the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, noted that Senate candidate “Rev.” Raphael Warnock had tweeted his support for “reproductive justice.”

“Justice”? What an ironic term to use, when abortion represents the biggest and most significant injustice of our time, and perhaps in all of American history – the genocide of tens of millions of innocent human babies.

Summarizing America’s current state, Los Angeles mega-pastor John MacArthur recently told Laura Ingraham: “America’s in a moral free fall. … You murder the babies in the womb. If they survive the womb, you try to seduce them into transgender sexual deviation when they’re young. If they survive that, you corrupt them with a godless education. If they survive that, you have divorce in the family. And if they grow to be adults, we drown them in a sea of pornography. This is a nation so far down in the sewer of immorality and wickedness that nothing surprises me.”

Barring a spiritual-cultural turnaround in the United States of America, where is all this leading?

A barcode for every human on the planet?

Since the coronavirus originated in China, and since Joe Biden is profoundly compromised with regard to China because of his family’s corrupt financial activities with that nation, and since Big Tech and so many U.S.-based mega-companies are in total thrall to China both for its vast retail markets and its cheap labor pool, it is reasonable to wonder: How exactly does China fit into the plan to “reset” the world under cover of COVID?

That’s easy: China is the leader.

Recently, in a chilling story headlined “Give Everyone a Barcode? China Trying to Use COVID Fears to Launch Global Tracking System for Humans,” the Christian Broadcast Network reported: “China’s communist leader Xi Jinping is calling for countries across the world to accept a global COVID-19 tracking system that uses QR codes in an attempt to expedite international travel.”

It was during a Nov. 21 virtual G20 leaders’ meeting that Xi proposed the “global mechanism” to deploy an electronic barcode that would help determine travelers’ health status.

“China has proposed a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on nucleic acid test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes. We hope more countries will join this mechanism,” Xi said, according to the CBN report, which explained:

The system provides users with a color code based on their risk of exposure to the coronavirus and the QR codes, or bar codes can be read on mobile devices. A green code indicates that someone is safe to travel, while an orange or red code signifies the need to quarantine for up to two weeks. Xi didn’t elaborate on the type of app or QR code system that would be used and who would design it.

Not everyone is thrilled with a brutal communist dictator, one openly bent on ruling the entire planet, launching such a new surveillance and people control system.

As CBN reported, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth tweeted, “Beware of the Chinese government’s proposal for a global QR code system. An initial focus on health could easily become a Trojan Horse for broader political monitoring and exclusion, akin to the dangers associated with China’s social-credit system.”

And according to some Christians, the report concluded, such technology-driven measures and tracking systems look a lot like “another step toward the fulfillment of the End Times ‘Mark of the Beast’ prophesied 2,000 years ago in the biblical book of Revelation.”

Revelation 13:16-17 famously warns: “It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.”

Conclusion

Is “The Great Reset” inevitable? Not in America – unless 74 million American adults who voted for Donald Trump throw up their hands and resign themselves to a rapid decline and ultimate loss of the nation they labored to build, and in many cases fought and bled to defend.

America is still home to tens of millions of praying, Bible-believing, freedom-loving, right-thinking Americans. Rage and violence are not the answer, but boldly – as happy warriors – standing up for truth and for the nation that has blessed us all is now the order of the day, and will remain so for a long time to come.

America indeed needs a great reset, but not one envisioned by deluded, power-obsessed, sociopathic elites. Rather, the reset we truly need is a repentance-fueled revival that will invite God’s renewed blessing on us and restore our nation to its former greatness and goodness.

