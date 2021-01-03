https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-trump-drops-bomb-phone-call-tells-raffensperger-vote-scammer-hustler-ruby-freeman-behind-18000-fraudulent-votes-suitcase-scandal-video/

President Trump held a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday. After the call, Raffensperger leaked to the audio to the nasty anti-Trump publication, the Washington Post.

Raffensperger then went on Twitter and refuted President Trump and told him “the truth will come out.”

We reported earlier on the call the President held with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger earlier:

After the call, nasty Raffensperger leaked the call to the WaPo and then called the President a liar.

If you listen to the selectively edited segments released by the WaPo of the call, with only selective segments released by WaPo, there is nothing that the President says that is untrue.

Later the Washington Post released the entire recorded conversation. This is something that is common during the Trump years. Information from private calls are leaked to the liberal media by nefarious characters in an attempt to embarrass or damage President Trump.

Later the far left Washington Post released the full audio from the call.

One thing that is noticeable in the first five minutes of the call is the Washington Post beeped out a name of a person who President Trump calls out Ruby Freeman a “vote scammer and professional fraudster.”

Then, President Trump dropped THIS BOMB — Ruby Freeman and her comrades manufactured 18,000 fraudulent votes for Joe Biden in the State Farm Center after ALL election observers were sent home for the night.

Here is the text:

President Trump: We have at least 18,000, that’s on tape. We had them counted very painstakingly. 18,000 voters having to with BEEP (Ruby Freeman). She’s a vote scammer, a professional vote scammer and hustler. BEEP (Ruby Freeman) that is the tape that is shown all over the world. It makes everybody look bad, you, me and everybody else. Number one, they said very clearly, and it’s been reported that they said that there’s a water main break. Everybody fled the area. And then they came back. BEEP (Ruby Freeman) and her daughter and a few people. There were no Republican poll watchers. Actually, there were no Democrat poll watchers. I guess they were them. But there were no Democrats either. And no law enforcement. Early in the morning they went to the table with the black robe, the black shield and they pulled out the votes. Those votes were put there a number of hours before. Brad, you would know. It was probably eight hours, or seven hours before, and then it was stuffed with votes. They weren’t in an official voter boxes they were in what looked to be suitcases, or trunks, or suitcases. But they weren’t in voter boxes. The minimum number they could be because they watched it certified in slow motion, instant replay, if you can believe it, and it was magnified many times over, and the minimum it was was 18,000 ballots all for Biden.

The Gateway Pundit was first to identify Ruby Freeman, her daughter Shaye Moss and supervisor Ralph Jones, Sr. in the suitcase fraud scandal that was caught on tape and went viral online.

That is more than enough votes to flip the state of Georgia.

It also puts Raffensperger on notice! We have the fraud! Now do your job.

May Raffensperger should have listened to the US president rather than stab him in the back and leak his conversation to some WaPo hack.

And here is audio of President Trump telling Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that fraudsters were able to manufacture 18,000 illegal votes in the State Farm Center in the dead of night on election day!

