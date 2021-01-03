‘I Will Be There’: Trump Announces He’ll Join ‘Historic’ Rally on Jan. 6

President Donald Trump on Sunday verbalized he will join Wednesday’s rally and march as the Joint Session of Congress convenes to count the Electoral College results. Trump for weeks has been urging his adherents to attend the event.

“I will be there. Historic day!” the president inscribed at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. It’s the first time Trump has verbally expressed that he will join the events on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 1, Trump corroborated more details about the event.

The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C. will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th… StopTheSteal! Trump indited on Twitter, integrating that it “will be wild.” The Washington D.C. police department verbalized there will be a number of downtown street closures in light of the rallies and events.

The closures will be focused primarily on the National Mall and around the White House, according to a map from the police department.

The decision to restrict conveyances will be predicated upon public safety and if safe to do so, conveyances will be sanctioned to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or peregrinating to-and-from their residence,

D.C. police said in a news release on Jan. 1.

The United States Park Police attested to USA Today that several sanctions for the rallies and marches have all been approved.

The Park Police is committed to working with its partners to forfend the public and National Park Service resources by ascertaining that safety protocols are in place for sanctioned events and other First Amendment activities,

the agency said in a statement on Dec. 31.

The right-wing group Proud Boys withal promulgated they would attend the rallies and will dress in all-ebony attire to imitate the anarcho-communist group Antifa, with whom they have frequently clashed.

The ProudBoys will turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but this time with a twist… We will not be wearing our traditional Black and Yellow. We will be incognito and we will spread across downtown DC in more minuscule teams. And who knows….we might dress in all BLACK for the occasion. The night calls for a BLACK tie event,

verbally expressed Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio on “Parler.” The Joint Session of Congress will additionally include objectors from both the House and Senate. Over the weekend, about a dozen senators joined Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in promulgating that they would remonstrate to states’ electoral votes, coming after at least 50 House representatives led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) pledged to do equipollent.

The challenge requires at least a House member and a senator to carry out, triggering two-hour debates for each state. Then, to overturn a state’s electoral votes, a simple majority vote is needed in both the House and “Senate.”

On Sunday, Brooks told Fox News that the momentum to challenge the electoral votes appears to be growing in “Congress.”

The momentum to fight against voter fraud and Election larceny is expeditiously gaining,

Brooks said Sunday. And as a consequence, the numbers that we had who were auxiliary yesterday are virtually always supplemented by reinforcements today and the next day.

Source: You can read the original Epoch Times article here.

This News Article is focused on these topics: 2020 Election, Donald Trump, Electoral Vote Count, Politics, Trump Administration, US, Rally, Trump, March, Stop the steal, Jan. 6