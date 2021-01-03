http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/aRfeUo1RT1c/in-the-house-stupidity-reigns.php

When the House of Representatives opened its session today, the invocation was delivered by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who I take it has been ordained as a minister. This is his conclusion, in which he invokes “the monotheistic God Brahma,” if I am hearing it right. (I know it makes no sense, but that is not the point for now.) Cleaver concludes–I kid you not!–with “Amen and Awomen.” I guess this is part of Nancy Pelosi’s new, gender-free House rules:

LOL! The derangement knows no end! The House Democrats end prayer with Amen (uttered at the end of a prayer or hymn, meaning ‘so be it.’.) and add Awomen (which is not a word) to be more inclusive pic.twitter.com/GvGZqQhcLj — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 3, 2021

I have been wondering for a while whether Americans are simply too dumb to sustain a democracy. Consider this a small data point bearing on that question.

