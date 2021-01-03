https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/iran-reports-it-has-resumed-20-uranium-enrichment-process-breach-nuclear-pact?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Officials in Iran said Monday they have resumed the practice of 20% uranium enrichment, a violation of the 2015 nuclear accord that the Trump administration exited in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Iranian regime said process has restarted at the Fordow enrichment complex.

“The first product of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas will be available in a few hours,” the spokesperson also said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the regime has informed the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency on the first of the year that it would be restarting its enrichment program.

Several weeks ago, Iran’s top nuclear scientist was killed in an attack that has been blamed by many, including Tehran, on Israel. Last month, the Iranian parliament passed a law deciding to resume the enrichment process at 20%.

The 2015 accord prevented the Middle Eastern nation from enriching uranium to 3.67%, which the country had previously violated by less than a single percentage point. Uranium is considered weapons-grade once it hits the 90% enrichment level.

