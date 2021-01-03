https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/jake-tapper-slams-republicans-challenging-biden-electors-sedition-caucus-bloodless-coup-traitors/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper blasted Republicans on his Sunday talking head show State of the Union for organizing a challenge to Biden electors for Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to certify the votes of the Electoral College. Tapper threw out words like sedition, coup and traitors to describe the effort by Republicans to ensure the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

Tapper said he had invited all twelve Republican senators who have said they will challenge Biden electors and that all had declined or did not respond when asked to appear on State of the Union. Tapper cited a Civil War era quote from Ulysses S. Grant, “There are two parties now, traitors and patriots.”

Jake Tapper says he invited on all 12 GOP senators who are “involved in plotting this disgraceful effort” to overthrow the election but they all declined or failed to respond. “It recalls what Ulysses Grant wrote in 1861: There are two parties now, traitors and patriots.” pic.twitter.com/BJ50So94G6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 3, 2021

Jake Tapper:

The state of our union is facing a perilous start to 2021. We’re beginning the year with the pandemic at its most alarming level yet. December was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in the U.S. And the race to vaccinate Americans is stumbling out of the gate, just more than four million vaccinations have actually been administered–not even close to the goal of twenty million shots in arms by the beginning of the new year. And with around 3,000 Americans dying every day, what are the president and a big chunk of Congressional Republicans focused on? Undermining the results of the election, essentially a bloodless coup, leading the Republican Party to a state of turmoil. Saturday, eleven Republican senators said they would vote against counting electoral votes in Congress next week, calling for a quote emergency ten day audit of election returns despite there being (psychosomatic cough?), pardon me, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The group is following the lead of Senator Josh Hawley who says he will formally object to Biden’s decisive win despite zero credible evidence that would justify such a move. Zero! Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska slammed Hawley and other members of the sedition caucus saying, “Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self government.” Late Saturday Senator Mitt Romney said in a blistering statement, “I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” I want to note that we invited each of the 12 senators involved in plotting this disgraceful effort to come on the show this morning to try to defend and explain their position. Each of them declined or failed to respond. It all recalls what Ulysses S. Grant once wrote in 1861, “There are but two parties now: traitors and patriots.” How would you describe the parties today?”

Transribed by TGP.

