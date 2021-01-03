https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/just-19-new-poll-say-they-feel-excited-presidential-election-results?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Reactions to the presidential election in a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen varied greatly, with only 19% saying they feel “excited” about the 2020 election results, while others avowed feelings of relief, disappointment or anger.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Feelings split largely along party lines, with Republicans tending toward anger and disappointment and Democrats signaling more relief and excitement.

A majority of Republicans, 54%, say they are “disappointed” in the outcome of the election, while nearly half of Democrats, 49%, feel “relieved.”

Eleven percent of respondents did not specify their reaction to the election result.

This survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen from Dec. 26-27, 2020.

To see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

