Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerEx-GOP senator suggests forming new party, calls Trump ‘ringmaster’ of Republicans GOP congressman hits back at Fox News host after criticism GOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election MORE (R-Ill.) tweeted Sunday that a recording of President Trump Donald TrumpAppeals court dismisses Gohmert’s election suit against Pence Kentucky governor calls vandalism to McConnell’s home ‘unacceptable’ Pence ‘welcomes’ efforts of lawmakers to ‘raise objections’ to Electoral College results MORE demanding that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) “find” more votes for him was “appalling.”

“This is absolutely appalling,” tweeted Kinzinger, who has become one of the most vocal Republican critics of President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. “To every member of Congress considering objecting to the election results, you cannot- in light of this- do so with a clean conscience. #RestoreOurGOP”

In the recording, obtained by the Washington Post, Trump asks Raffensperger to “find” over 11,000 ballots to overcome the deficit between himself and President-elect Biden in the Peach State.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump says in the recording.

The president has repeatedly condemned Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump calls Georgia Senate runoffs ‘both illegal and invalid’ in New Year’s tweets Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ Georgia voters flood polls ahead of crucial Senate contests MORE (R) for refusing to cooperate with his efforts to overturn the state’s election results. Raffensperger can again be heard refusing to help in the call.

