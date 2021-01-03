https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/large-weekend-protests-minneapolis-over-police-involved-death?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A large number of demonstrators filled Minneapolis streets Sunday tp protest the city police fatally shooting a 23-year-old man after stopping his vehicle at a gas station.

The death of Somalian Dolal Idd marks the first police-involved death in Minneapolis since George Floyd’s May 25 death while in police custody, which led to a summer of riots and protests in cities across the country.

Police said Idd was a suspect in a felony and began driving away from officers, who followed the man until shots appeared to come from Idd’s vehicle. The body-cam footage shows officers swearing, then shooting back in defense.

“When officers are experiencing gunfire, they are trained to respond,” Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said. “When I viewed the video that everyone else is viewing, and certainly the real-time slowed-down version, certainly it appears the individual inside the vehicle fires his weapon at the officers first.”

The 27-second body-cam footage was released much earlier than normal, in an attempt to show the public what happened.

In spite of the police department’s defense, hundreds of protesters showed up on Sunday demanding justice in the fatal shooting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

