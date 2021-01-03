http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F8MO73dLdCE/

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) are attacking Republican lawmakers who plan to challenge the electoral college over “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud” in the presidential election.

Cheney and Ryan made statements Sunday denouncing Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and 11 other Senate Republicans who plan to object to the electoral college vote. As of last week, at least 140 House Republicans are also set to object to the vote on January 6.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chair, sent a memo to House Republicans claiming that objecting to the electoral college vote would “set an exceptionally dangerous precedent” and “is directly at odds” with the United States Constitution.

Cheney said:

B) Cheney: “…and bestowing it instead on Congress. This is directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2021

Ryan, who now sits on the board of directors at the Fox Corporation, claimed in a statement that “Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate” and that efforts to “sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the foundation of our republic.”

Ryan said:

2) Ryan: Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people. I urge members to consider the precedent that it would set. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2021

4) Ryan: It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2021

6) Ryan: The Trump campaign had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence. The legal process was exhausted, and the results were decisively confirmed. The Department of Justice, too, found no basis for overturning the result — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2021

7) Ryan: If states wish to reform their processes for future elections, that is their prerogative. But Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2021

Last month, Hawley announced he would object to the electoral college vote when the results are presented to Congress this week. In a statement, Hawley cited “the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election” as his reasons for objecting.

Days later, a group of Republicans — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mike Braun (R-IN), and then-Sens.- elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) — said they would join Hawley in his objection to the electoral college vote.

“The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard-fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities,” the Senate Republicans wrote in a joint statement.

“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes,” the statement continued.

The objections by House Republicans and Senate Republicans will come as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously urged members of his party not to challenge the electoral college. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), like Cheney and Ryan, has also attacked Republicans for “playing with fire.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

