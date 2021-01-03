https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/new-video-shows-dominions-eric-coomer-admitting-voting-machines-wireless-support-networks/

Dr. Eric Coomer who is responsible for the strategy and Security at Dominion Voting Systems.

Coomer is a staunch Never-Trumper and Antifa supporter. His Facebook page was littered with Trump-hating propaganda before it was shut down.

In 2016 Coomer told the Illinois States Board of Elections that it was possible to bypass election systems software.

TRENDING: Report: Biden’s Inaugural Parade Viewing Stands Taken Down – Parade in Doubt – They’re Afraid it Will Turn into a Massive MAGA Rally

And in 2017 Eric Coomer explained how to alter votes in the Dominion Voting Systems in a demonstration to Chicago officials.

This was a separate demonstration in the Chicago area (notice he is wearing a dark jacket and is without the wrist protector.)

🤡2017 DR. ERIC COOMER EXPLAINS HOW TO ALTER VOTES IN THE DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM

🙄THIS SEEMS ABSOLUTELY RIPE FOR FRAUD

👿“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” – Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company pic.twitter.com/dEuPIzGOlC — 🇺🇸PoliticalArtsFarm🇺🇸 (@hppyjesusfreak) November 23, 2020

Here is the video on Rumble:

And now there is video of Dominion’s Eric Coomer, during that same demonstration, admitting during a demonstration that the Dominion Voting Systems are wireless.

This is a direct contradiction to the latest statements by Dominion officials!

Via inventor and data analyst Jovan Pulitzer:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

