James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute and the host of the “Family Talk” radio program, several times has expressed concern over a Joe Biden presidency.

He described Biden’s declared support of transgender surgery for children as “lunacy.” And he warned that the “promises made” by the Biden camp “should disturb every conservative Christian.”

For example, Biden “has told us emphatically that he will bring an open season on the unborn child.”

He will force Americans to fund abortions, implement abortion on demand nationwide without any limits, force Americans to fund Planned Parenthood, the biggest abortion provider, and force Christians such as the Little Sisters of the Poor to fund abortions in their health insurance plans, he said.

He said, directly, “Biden’s regime will also usher in other forms of moral depravity.”

Now, in his January newsletter, the Christian leader who has advised multiple presidents, has written 71 books, and has radio broadcasts on more than 1,300 outlets, has another stark warning.

America is about to lose “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

He explained it all depends on whether the Supreme Court addresses the issue of election fraud, and whether Democrats win the two Georgia Senate seats.

He cited the checks and balances that America’s founders wrote into the Constitution, and also Abraham Lincoln’s assurance that even with the Civil War, “this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

But, he warned, “Our government appears to be about to abandon this system in the next month. If that occurs, government of the people, by the people, and for the people may well perish from the earth. This moment is that significant! If the awesome power of government can function, dictate, demand, tax, and penalize its citizens without accountability, democracy will have ceased to exist. How is that possible? I believe this is what the far left has in store for us if Democrats win two additional senatorial seats in the upcoming Georgia runoff. Very quickly, that will mean the demolishing of checks and balances—and America’s greatness could be lost.”

He said if one party holds power in the White House, the U.S. House and the Senate, “All that remains to make that power absolute is to gain control of the judiciary. They can do that first by appointing liberal judges who have been nominated by the president. The next step would be to create two new states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, which would give them four more senatorial seats. With that majority they could ‘pack’ the Supreme Court by creating three to five new justices. An independent judiciary, representing the third branch of government, would be within their grasp. The Democrats’ hold on power would then be consolidated.”

But he said that agenda doesn’t even stop there, as there likely would be the death of the filibuster rule in the Senate, which gives the minority certain powers. And then there are those plans to eliminate the Electoral College.

“That would end accountability to the people in smaller states. If that happens, Democrats would have run the table on power. From there, they could eliminate or rewrite the Constitution or pass any legislation they dream up. There would be no stopping them. Checks and balances would be eradicated for the first time since the adoption of the Constitution on September 17, 1787,” he explained.

The result could be California from coast to coast, he said.

“First, an oligarchy (defined as a small group of ultra-powerful politicians) will control every dimension of our massive government, which will include an entire federal bureaucracy, and from there unrestrained power over the economy, commerce, public education, higher education, the military, medicine, taxation, the IRS, labor, federal lands, water, agriculture, international affairs, the family, and the church. The cherished freedoms guaranteed in the Bill of Rights could easily be compromised or overridden. And from there, we would have…socialism.”

He said outrages such as the Equality Act soon would be law, allowing attacks on people of faith, the destruction of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and children subject to state welfare systems.

Abortion procedures and transgender operations would be required services from doctors, and worse.

“I am most concerned about what will be done to the nation’s children. The LGBTQ ideology, which already predominates in thousands of our nation’s schools, will become even more radicalized. Parents will not be allowed to ‘opt out’ their own flesh and blood, leaving millions of boys and girls to be taught a godless curriculum. Parents, does this worry you? An entire generation of young Americans is at risk as we speak,” he said.

Yet the “worst case” may not come to pass, he said.

“I pray that it won’t. … As Christians know, God is in control. He still cares about this great nation. I believe that repentance for sins and a return to righteousness are our only hope. Remember that ancient Nineveh was under divine judgment, but the people heeded the warnings of Jonah and turned from their wicked ways. The Bible tells us that Nineveh was spared and prospered for another 100 years because of their repentance. It is not too late for America, but the days are short.”

