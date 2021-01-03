https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-proposes-gender-neutral-language-house-rules-voted-democrat-led-chamber?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a new set of chamber rules in which the language is gender-neutral and that will be voted on Monday.

The 45-page rules package strips all mention of gender-specific pronouns and terms such as “man,” “woman,” “mother” and “son,” in an attempt to be inclusive to those who don’t identify as a specific gender, according to Fox News.

However, the proposed new rules, announced Friday by Pelosi, the leader of the Democrat-controlled chamber, do not prohibit members from using gender-specific terms when speaking on the House floor or conducting business.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the proposed language change “stupid.”

The proposed new rules also still allow proxy voting to continue during the coronavirus pandemic, ban lawmakers convicted of certain crimes from visiting the chamber floor again and change some procedural rules on voting, Fox also reports.

