House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to House members Tuesday urging them to follow social distancing guidelines after, she says, members recently congregated on the House floor “ignoring “the Floor procedures that were established to keep Members safe.”

Pelosi’s stern missive comes one day after her narrow reelection as Speaker on Sunday — when, as Fox News reported, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) returned to the House floor to cast a vote for the Speaker just six days after Moore announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“With a sense of urgency, I write about respecting proper health and safety guidelines on the Floor, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pelosi wrote in her letter Monday.

“As we go forward, please note with respect the guidance set forth by the Office of the Attending Physician and the Sergeant at Arms,” she continued. “When staff urges you to leave the Floor, it is not a suggestion. It is a direction, in the interest of keeping the Congress healthy and intact. As Members of Congress, we are considered essential workers.”

Pelosi reminded members of the House that they are to wear a mask at all times, respect social distancing rules, and limit the number of members on the floor.

Rep. Moore announced her positive test for COVID-19 on Dec. 28, six days prior to returning to Washington, D.C. to vote for Pelosi on Jan. 3. She did not specify at the time when she had received the positive result.

Moore announced wrote Sunday in a: “My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District.”

In a tweet, the Republican National Committee’s Rapid Response Director Steve Guest said that COVID-19 will not stop Pelosi’s quest for power, referring to Moore voting on the Floor.

As Fox reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 14-day quarantine as the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, while two additional acceptable alternatives: 10 days with no symptoms or seven days with a negative test. A six-day quarantine would not be compliant with any of these guidelines.

