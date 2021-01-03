http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l7IWdlr1Ws0/

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) reaffirmed his support for objecting to the Electoral College certification set to take place on Wednesday.

Perdue told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo he supported efforts by U.S. Senate colleagues to object to the certification and encouraged other members to do so as well.

“You know, when I first saw the magnitude of the irregularities back in December, early December, about our November race, I called for the resignation of our secretary of state,” he said. “I repeatedly called for a special session of the General Assembly to investigate. None of that happened. And so I started calling out for — the only thing left for the president is for us to object. And I agreed that I would do that.”

“The technical problem is that I won’t be certified until this election is certified some week to 10 days after the election when we win on Tuesday,” Perdue continued. “But I’m encouraging my colleagues to object. This is something that the American people demand right now. You heard in the last section that there are huge irregularities in Georgia. They need to be investigated. And they need to be corrected, in my opinion.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

