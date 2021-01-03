https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/03/photo-if-congress-were-a-restaurant-theyd-be-shut-down-over-this-massive-social-distancing-violation/

Amazing.

Apparently, Nancy Pelosi just decided to ignore her own social-distancing rules and just held a mass swearing-in of members on the House floor:

Mass swearing-in for most House members into 117th Congress instead of all in smaller groups as previously announced for COVID-19 safety floor guidelines. pic.twitter.com/e73g16x2UT — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2021

If Congress were a restaurant, they’d lose their license over this:

and live from the House floor, it’s utter chaos. way too many people. no social distancing. masks being removed to speak. yelling. shushing. phones ringing. — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 3, 2021

These freaking people!

and now that the masses have been sworn in, there is a bottleneck of people racing to leave. barely an attempt to distance. Barely. — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 3, 2021

Well, this Congress is sure off to a great start:

the press gallery mandated K95s today, and I’m really grateful for the staff and folks doing their best to keep the place safe despite this. https://t.co/p6Ukq27pvS — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 3, 2021

