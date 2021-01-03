https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/03/photo-if-congress-were-a-restaurant-theyd-be-shut-down-over-this-massive-social-distancing-violation/

Amazing.

Apparently, Nancy Pelosi just decided to ignore her own social-distancing rules and just held a mass swearing-in of members on the House floor:

If Congress were a restaurant, they’d lose their license over this:

These freaking people!

Well, this Congress is sure off to a great start:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...