Amazing.
Apparently, Nancy Pelosi just decided to ignore her own social-distancing rules and just held a mass swearing-in of members on the House floor:
Mass swearing-in for most House members into 117th Congress instead of all in smaller groups as previously announced for COVID-19 safety floor guidelines. pic.twitter.com/e73g16x2UT
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2021
If Congress were a restaurant, they’d lose their license over this:
and live from the House floor, it’s utter chaos. way too many people. no social distancing. masks being removed to speak. yelling. shushing. phones ringing.
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 3, 2021
These freaking people!
and now that the masses have been sworn in, there is a bottleneck of people racing to leave. barely an attempt to distance. Barely.
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 3, 2021
Well, this Congress is sure off to a great start:
the press gallery mandated K95s today, and I’m really grateful for the staff and folks doing their best to keep the place safe despite this. https://t.co/p6Ukq27pvS
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 3, 2021
