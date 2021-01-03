https://www.oann.com/police-capture-va-man-who-allegedly-shot-3/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=police-capture-va-man-who-allegedly-shot-3

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

Police captured a man accused of shooting two Walmart security guards and a county deputy in Virginia. Saturday night, Loundoun County deputies arrested a suspect who reportedly began shooting while being taken into custody for shoplifting.

UPDATE: Three Shot by Suspect During Attempted Larceny at Sterling Shopping Center, Suspect in Custody https://t.co/Jtyk1vUfGE pic.twitter.com/XSFxng8BT2 — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) January 3, 2021

Loss prevention staff claimed they saw the man stealing, but when they confronted him he pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officers and county deputy. The suspect was reportedly injured in the exchange before trying to drive away in his truck.

“And as they were trying to place him into custody, this individual began to struggle, pulled out a gun from his waistband and began shooting. Then as of just a short while ago, it’s my understanding that the suspect was taken into custody,” Loundoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital without life threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

