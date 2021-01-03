http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rwB9GLhkAWU/

A man died in the backseat of a rideshare vehicle on the University of Maryland campus on Friday morning. According to the local police department, the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a report by a local ABC affiliate, a man died in a rideshare vehicle that was traveling on the University of Maryland’s campus on Friday morning.

The passenger, an adult man, was picked up off-campus prior to his death. The driver said that he “heard a single gunshot and observed the decedent slumped over.”

Police claim that there were no signs of a struggle between the driver and the passenger. The driver claims that the passenger appeared to be intoxicated when he entered the vehicle.

In November, seven people were shot at a party hosted at the University of Maryland hotel. The incident, which occurred on Halloween night, sent all seven victims to a local hospital. All seven victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

