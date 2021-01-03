https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/prayer-open-117th-congress-ends-amen-awoman-video/

We have officially reached the ninth level of hell in this country.

The anti-American, anti-family Democrats proposed new “gender neutral” rules for the House.

The proposed rules were announced by Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, and Nancy Pelosi.

According to the Democrat rules for “gender inclusive language,” their plan “modernizes the use of pronouns, family relationship terminology, and other references to gender in order to be inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners, employees of the House, and their families — including those who are nonbinary.”

TRENDING: Report: Biden’s Inaugural Parade Viewing Stands Taken Down – Parade in Doubt – They’re Afraid it Will Turn into a Massive MAGA Rally

The prayer to open 117th Congress ended with “Amen” and “Awoman.”

Yes, Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO) actually believes “Amen” is gendered word.

Amen is Latin for “so be it.”

WATCH:

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with “amen and a-women.” Amen is Latin for “so be it.” It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

