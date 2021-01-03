https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-speaks-300-state-legislators-az-mi-wi-pa-ga-zoom-call-urges-decertify-unlawful-election-results/

President Trump spoke to 300 state legislators from Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania on Saturday and urged them to decertify the false election results for Joe Biden.

The Zoom call was hosted by Got Freedom?, a 501(c)4 nonprofit election integrity watchdog group.

The President spoke for about 15 minutes and urged the lawmakers to review the evidence of lawlessness, fraud and irregularities that occurred in the 2020 election.

Also on the call were Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, professor of law John Eastman, Liberty University Law School Professor Phill Kline, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro and John Lott, Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of Justice (both appeared in their personal capacity).

The President’s legal team has spent the last several weeks presenting evidence of voter fraud and irregularities to the contested battleground states to state legislators.

Giuliani and Jenna Ellis has argued that the state legislatures have the plenary power to decertify the false election results for Joe Biden and appoint Trump electors to be sent to Congress.

“This information should serve as an important resource for state legislators as they make calls for state legislatures to meet to investigate the election and consider decertifying their state election results,” said Phill Kline, who hosted the Zoom call.

“The integrity of our elections is far too important to treat cavalierly, and elected officials deserve to have all relevant information at their disposal as they consider whether to accept the reported results of the 2020 elections, especially in states where the process was influenced by private interests,” he added.

Congress will convene on Wednesday, January 6th to ratify the 2020 election results.

Nearly a dozen Senators and more than 140 members of the House plan to contest the results this week.

Phill Kline and professor Eastman summarized their arguments and sent them to the state legislators.

Via Breitbart:

A communication sent to participating state legislators after the call summarized Professor Eastman’s argument during the call about the specific “Constitutional imperatives” of state legislators. State legislators, Eastman stated, have both the right and duty to: Assert your plenary power

Demand that your laws be followed as written

Decertify tainted results unless and until your laws are followed

Insist on enough time to properly meet, investigate, and properly certify results to ensure that all lawful votes (but only lawful votes) are counted. In that subsequent communication, Kline encouraged the state legislators to: … agree to sign on to a joint letter from state legislators to Vice President Mike Pence to demand that he call for a 12-day delay on ratifying the election, allowing the states the necessary time to further investigate the lawlessness with which the presidential election was conducted. We also request that you send this message out to fellow legislators to ask them to sign on to the letter as well.

Click here to see the more than 1,400 pages of evidence presented to the state legislators.

