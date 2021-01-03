https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-tweets-support-gop-senators-election-fraud-says-plenty-facts-come/

Senators Against Fraudulent Elections

Ten US Senators announced on Saturday plans to join Senator Josh Hawley in objecting to the 2020 fraudulent election results.

According to Jack Posobiec they are upset with Mitch McConnell’s ABSOLUTE failure to follow President Trump’s lead and issue $2,000 checks to the American people.

Seven GOP senators signed the letter and FOUR GOP Senators-elect signed on!

Ted Cruz (R-Texas),

Ron Johnson (R-Wis.),

James Lankford (R-Okla.),

Steve Daines (R-Mont.),

John Kennedy (R-La.),

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.),

Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Four Senators-Elect signed on:

Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

After the announcement on Saturday President Trump tweeted out that there is plenty more evidence to come!

Via Pro-Trump News:

…And after they see the facts, plenty more to come…Our Country will love them for it! #StopTheSteal https://t.co/0IdbiACLIb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2021

