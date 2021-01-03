https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/raffenspergers-team-leaks-president-trumps-saturday-call-fake-news-wapo-tells-everything-dirty-georgia-leadership/

The travesty in Georgia continues.

President Trump held a one-hour long phone call on Saturday with crooked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election officials on the 2020 election in his state that was wrought with fraud.

It’s not clear if Ruby Freeman or Ralph Jones, Sr. were on the call.

In the one-hour phone call on Saturday, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened vague legal consequences.

Raffensperger’s team leaked the call to the far left Washington Post.

It took 24 hours for the Washington Post to publish this trash.

Trump is right. The liberal media has NO INTEREST in reporting the truth to the American people. And the Washington Post has no interest in investigating the massive amount of fraud uncovered in Georgia the past two months.

Of course, the WaPo only released the selective edits. It’s who they are.

So the Georgia Secretary of State (a Republican) secretly records @realdonaldtrump and then turns over the recording to the WaPost. The Post then leaks selected edits. Release the full, unedited audio. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 3, 2021

Here is the audio from the call.

