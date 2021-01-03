http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mKdM3sliGfk/

A Democrat member of Congress concluded his opening prayer for the 117th Congress with the phrase “Amen and Awomen” on Sunday.

The opening prayer was led by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, also a pastor at St. James United Methodist Church of Kansas City, Missouri.

Cleaver prayed to “The God known by many names and faith,” before concluding, “Amen and Awomen,” appearing to ascribe gender to the traditional “Amen” conclusion of a prayer.

The word Amen is derived from Greek and Hebrew used by Christians and Jews in prayer. It means “truly” or “it is so” and has nothing to do with gender.

Cleaver shared a video of his prayer on social media.

I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress. May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly. https://t.co/z3vkWOk7lc — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 3, 2021

But he was quickly ridiculed on Twitter.

How dumb are these people? They think ”amen” is a gendered word. “Amen and Awomen.” pic.twitter.com/pweNiIiQA5 — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) January 3, 2021

Even comedian Larry the Cable guy weighed in on the absurdity.

Congress today did a prayer and finished it with “amen” AND “a woman” to be gender equal. Are they really that dumb. Amen is Latin/Hebrew for “Truly” or “So be it”? It has nothing to do with Gender. These people are complete idiots. Ex: “God is great.” “Amen” (truly) duh! — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) January 3, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was already widely ridiculed on Friday for eliminating gendered terms, such as “father, mother, son, and daughter” in the Congressional rules for the 117th Congress.

According to Rule XXIII, terms such as “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter” will be replaced with “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild.”

