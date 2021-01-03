https://www.oann.com/representative-elect-luke-letlow-mourned-at-funeral-service/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=representative-elect-luke-letlow-mourned-at-funeral-service

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

Family and friends held a funeral service for Representative-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.). On Saturday, the service for the Louisiana Republican was held at North Monroe Baptist Church.

Cindy and I are incredibly saddened by the passing of Congressman-elect @LukeLetlow tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his district. May God give peace to his loved ones in this time of great sorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZUvX9Oj0WI — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 30, 2020

Letlow died following complications from the coronavirus in December. He was 41-years-old. Hundreds of family and friends gathered to honor him and to commemorate his service to the American people.

We join in prayer for the family of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. This is a tragedy both for Louisiana and the nation. Luke was a loving husband and father, who now rests with his eternal Father. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) December 31, 2020

He is remembered for his service to others and for being a “true servant’s servant.” Letlow would have been sworn into Congress today.

I’m here in DC beginning the 117th Congress with a new member pin and a Louisiana pin in memory of representative-elect Luke Letlow. We are grieving his loss and wish he could be with us today, kicking off an exciting year of serving Americans. pic.twitter.com/rYaSCkPWe8 — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) January 3, 2021

According to the LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport on Wednesday, Letlow’s cause of death was a heart attack following a procedure related to his COVID-19 infection.

Our hearts break tonight as we process the news of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing. I spoke with his wife, Julia. Judy and I are praying for her and their two young children during this terrible time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 30, 2020

Doctors said the congressman-elect had no underlying conditions and was confident of his recovery. According to reports, he was treated with ‘remdesivir,’ as recommended by Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci.

However, the WHO has warned remdesivir’s side-effects include low blood pressure, which can cause a heart attack. Critics said Letlow should have received ‘hydroxychloroquine’ instead, which does not carry such deadly side-effects.

MORE NEWS: House Dems Propose New Rules For Upcoming Year In Congress

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

