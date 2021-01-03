https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff2a0d09cd48c07ede82fc8
The California Department of Public Health on Nov. 13 issued an advisory urging Californians to stay home or in their region and avoid nonessential travel, including for tourism or recreation….
Sen. Tom Cotton became the first Republican senator on Sunday who is a supporter of Trump to oppose a challenge of the electoral college….
Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called into question the “legitimacy” of the Joe Biden presidency. | Clips…
Sunday on MSNBC’s “American Voices,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted to audio of a phone call obtained by the Washington Post of President Donald Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raf…
The year 2020 witnessed a long series of writs lodged against an America beset with plague, quarantine, recessions, riot and arson, and the most contested……