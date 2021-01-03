https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-and-biden-head-georgia-final-day-campaigning-tuesday-runoff?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are in Georgia on Monday for a final day of in-person campaigning ahead of the Tuesday Senate runoff elections that will determine which political party controls the chamber.

Biden will deliver a speech at 4:30 p.m. in Atlanta, on behalf of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Trump will hold a rally on Monday night in Dalton for Republican incumbent candidates Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Vice President Mike Pence will also delivered remarks in the early afternoon at a separate event. Kamala Harris held an event Sunday in the state.

To secure the slimmest possible Senate majority hold, Democrats need to secure both Georgia Senate seats, which will get the party to a 50-seat hold, with Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. If Republicans win both or either seat, they will maintain a slim majority hold.

