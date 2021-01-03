https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-lawyer-rips-georgia-secretary-state-raffensperger-secretly?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A lawyer for President Trump said Monday the president was “disappointed” that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “secretly recorded and released” what he called a “confidential settlement discussion” about the Georgia election results, which deemed Democrat Joe Biden the winner.

“We are disappointed that the secretary of state and his staff secretly recorded and released a confidential settlement discussion to settle the two pending lawsuits,” attorney Kurt Hilbert said. “While they may think that behavior is appropriate, we do not. Consequently, we will not be commenting on settlement discussions.”

Hilbert’s comments came after someone leaked audio of Trump’s Saturday phone call with Raffensperger to The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump said: “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Georgia conducted two recounts and eventually certified that Biden won the state’s election by 11,779 votes.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he had talked with Raffensperger. “He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more,” Trump tweeted. “He has no clue!”

Raffensperger, who has been targeted for weeks by Trump. responded, “Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out.”

“In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Raffensperger confirmed that the phone call took place on Saturday, and added that he told the president that he would have to turn to other states to find enough voter irregularities to overturn the 2020 presidential race, because there was not enough in the state of Georgia to do so,” Fox News reported.

